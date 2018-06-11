James O'Brien's Proof That Boris Johnson Holds Electorate In Contempt

James O'Brien pinpointed this moment as proof that Boris Johnson holds the electorate in complete contempt.

The LBC presenter was speaking about the police, saying it's obvious to anyone that reducing police numbers would lead to an increase in crime.

He compared it to the then Mayor of London's claim that the London Fire Brigade would be better protected with fewer fire engines.

He then played the moment that Mr Johnson was questioned by the London Assembly about it - and then snapped.

James O'Brien spoke about Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC

At the meeting, Assembly Member Andrew Dismore was questioning him about it and when he accused the Mayor of lying, Boris responded "Get stuffed".

James explained: "That 'Get stuffed' at the end tells you everything you need to know about Boris Johnson and the electorate.

"Forget about promising to lie down in front of a bulldozer in the event of the third runway at Heathrow being cleared, which I'm going to go out on a limb and say he's not going to do.

"That 'get stuffed', while claiming that you can improve the population's protection from fire by cutting the number of firefighters and fire engines on the streets, that's Boris Johnson in a nutshell."

Watch the remarkable clip in the video at the top of the page.