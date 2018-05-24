James O'Brien's Response To People Who Claim "Project Fear" On Brexit

24 May 2018, 14:50

If someone tells you that worries over the Customs Union are just more "Project Fear", show them this clip from James O'Brien.

After the HMRC boss revealed a Brexit Customs plan could cost £20bn, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski labelled it "Project Fear all over again".

James O'Brien explained why that's simply wrong.

He said: "What's going to happen if we come out on the terms that Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are still telling you are preferential?

"The only other response you get now is just repetition of the scaremongering and the Project Fear line.

"It's not, it's the head of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs explaining to you his field of expertise, Customs. That's not Project Fear or scaremongering. That's listening to the bloke that runs our customs about what he thinks is going to happen to our customs.

"How have we become such a such a bovine population that we now think some no-mark backbencher knows more about customs than a bloke who spent his whole life working with them and has ended up at the very top of the organisation responsible for them?"

