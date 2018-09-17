James O'Brien's Savage Take On The State Of Brexit Right Now

James O'Brien took aim at the latest claims from leading Brexiteers about the state of negotiations with the European Union.

The LBC presenter pinpointed statements from four Brexit-supporting Conservatives this weekend in a devastating monologue this morning.

"This, my friends, is Brexit on Monday 17th September 2018.

"The Brexit Secretary of State thinks we should leg it in the middle of the night without paying our bills.

"The Environment Secretary thinks that it is virtuous to talk of breaking promises and reneging on anything we arrange.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The former Foreign Secretary, who six months ago agreed with the arrangements that Theresa May thinks she can deliver on the Irish border, today argues furiously that the arrangements that Theresa May thinks she can deliver on the Irish border are absolutely outrageous.

"And some bloke called Bernard Jenkin is touring the studios saying that he understands more about running international automotive companies than the head of Jaguar Land Rover, who he accuses essentially of lying.

"And still they cheer. Fish. Blue passports."