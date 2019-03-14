James O'Brien's Toaster Analogy Perfectly Sums Up State Of Brexit

James O'Brien explained the current state of Brexit using the analogy of buying a toaster - and listeners loved it.

Theresa May suffered two more defeats in parliament last night, both insisting that the UK does not leave the EU without a deal.

That leaves the possibility of an extension to Article 50, with that vote happening later this afternoon.

Jame described how Brexit was like buying a toaster and realising that what you actually have is just a box with a picture of a toaster.

He explained: "Farage and Davis and Fox and Johnson and all the others told you there was a toaster in it. Some of them believed that there was a toaster in it.

"When you find out that there isn't a toaster in it, you've got a choice. You can either pretend there was once and it got nicked. Or you can pretend that there would have been if only things had unfolded differently. Or you can apologise for convincing 17.4million people to stake their futures on an empty box."

James O'Brien used a toaster analogy to explain Brexit. Picture: LBC / Getty

Bringing it back to real-life, James said he believed the ERG will fold and end up backing the Prime Minister's deal.

He continued: "I think the ERG will, given an opportunity, vote for this deal in full knowledge that it's rubbish, but confident that they will be able to spend the rest of their lives and careers claiming that they were somehow forced into voting for a rubbish deal.

"And that if only... insert a ludicrous canard and fatuous slogan... things could have gone differently."