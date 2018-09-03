James O'Brien's Unmissable Monologue On LBC's Brexit Poll

James O'Brien thought the results of an LBC Brexit poll made for "grim" reading.

An exclusive LBC poll revealed that people who voted for Brexit would be happy to leave the EU even if it means going into recession.

But James O'Brien thought the results showed that leave voters believe they're worth more than EU nationals.

"These poor souls think that somehow they're going to be afforded the ability to be cleverer than they have ever dreamt of being," said. "They're going to be able to get to choose who gets to live and who can't live on their street.

"They see themselves in some sort of exceptional status whereby they are worth more than that nurse who lives over the road who is French, or that doctor up the street who's German, or that hardworking entrepreneur who started his own business but happens to be from Poland.

"They somehow think they're worth more to Britain because of some monochrome accident of birth and that's what this poll is about."

The survey for LBC by Deltapoll showed the 70% of leavers are happy for Brexit to continue even if it means longer queues at ports and airport border control.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explained the poll shows how little opinion has changed on the EU. Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "What our poll shows is that opinion appears to be set. Very little seems to change the mind of leave voters.

"The Prime Minister might be saying that Brexit means Brexit and we are scratching our heads wondering what she means. But voters have a very clear idea in their own minds.

"65% say it means full control of our borders. 63% says it means no more payments to the European Union.

"That presents a problem, because the Prime Minister has already ruled both of those out. We know that negotiations have taken place with regards to control of our borders and of course we're paying that £39billion to the EU as part of the divorce bill."

One other interesting element of the poll - both Conservative and Labour leave voters would rather leave the European Union than for their party to be in power.