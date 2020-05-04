The joyous coronavirus call to James O'Brien that put a smile on everyone's face

By Adrian Sherling

Patrick was in a coma for seven weeks. He told James O'Brien what he did the moment he came out of the coma - and it put a smile on everyone's face.

We're all being affected by the coronavirus lockdown, but all of us in different ways. James was asking his listeners what the most important thing that's affecting their live at the moment.

He got a call from Patrick and it stopped all listeners in their tracks.

Patrick caught Covid-19 and was in an induced coma from 23rd March until 27th April and doctors were close to turning off his life support three times.

James asked him what he wanted to do when he came out of the coma last week. His response: "The biggest thing I want to do is to marry my girlfriend and to show her how much I love her and how much she means to me."

James O'Brien loved speaking to Patrick and Cynthia. Picture: LBC

In a call that really lifted the spirits of listeners, James then spoke to his partner of 26 years Cynthia to get the full story.

Listeners loved it.

The story being told on @LBC right now by Cynthia and Patrick to @mrjamesob about Patrick’s proposal of marriage to Cynthia when he came out of his coma, having had 3 calls to turn off his life support, is the story of the week even though it’s only Monday morning! — Andy Payne (@PercyBlakeney63) May 4, 2020

What an amazing uplifting story from Cynthia and her partner on @lbc @mrjamesob 7 weeks in s coma then the first thing he says to her after coming out of it is will she marry him! — Mike Jelfs (@mikejelfs) May 4, 2020

@mrjamesob @LBC My day has been made! Much love to Patrick & Cynthia. 💞 — GibbyNetty #FBPE #RejoinEU (@nettygibby) May 4, 2020

Hear the full, joyous call at the top of the page.