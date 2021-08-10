'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

By Tim Dodd

This was the emotional message LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood had for vaccine hesitant young people, as he revealed he would "give every material possession" he owns to "have not had to go through" having Covid.

It comes as the number of young adults in the UK reluctant to get a Covid jab has almost halved since early June.

"I'm always fascinated by people who say: because I'm healthy, I don't need to get the vaccine," Theo told James O'Brien.

"When I fell ill in March last year there was no vaccine option, and I fell ill at the age of 38, and I've often wondered what would've been the effect had I fallen ill at 28 and the same thing happened.

"It would've been much more devastating because of all the things I've managed to do in my thirties. I've been very fortunate to have run marathons, I did a great cycling trip, I got this job at LBC.

"I've got no option of doing these things in my forties."

READ MORE: A-level top grades reach record high but students plead for uni tuition fee cut

James clarified: "Because of the continuing consequences of your very serious bout of Covid. And if you had been vaccinated it wouldn't have been anywhere near as serious."

Theo replied: "I wouldn't have ended up in hospital, I wouldn't have ended up with pneumonia.

"I would give every material possession I have to have not had to go through that."

READ MORE: A-level results day: Record levels of students receive A or A* grades

Theo then directly addressed vaccine-hesitant young people.

"You guys - people don't realise how lucky we are to have it. It's incredible. It won't completely take it away and there'll still be people who get it, it's not the complete silver bullet, but it's so close to being that.

"I just think 'why risk it?' - just get it!"

READ MORE: 'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results