Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

7 December 2022, 15:23

By Abbie Reynolds

After Just Stop Oil disrupted traffic with a "slow march", James O'Brien dubbed the act a "brilliant piece of protesting".

James O'Brien's comments came after the eco-protesters, Just Stop Oil, inched their way down Old Kent Road towards St Paul's Cathedral.

The MET police were present so they could act if offences were committed but no arrests were made.

James insisted there was nothing more the police could do as they "walked alongside" the protesters, which makes it a "brilliant form of protesting".

"The disruption was entirely successful but the activists couldn't be touched and no arrests were made", James read.

James reflected on the protest: "I think this is game over, I don't think that the police can or should arrest them, I think they have found the perfect way to protest."

In recent months the eco-protesters have demonstrated by climbing up gantries and throwing paint in acts of vandalism.

READ MORE: Hundreds of thousands of police hours spent on Just Stop Oil should've been spent investigating crime, says top Met Cop

"The police can do nothing else even if they wanted to and that's why it is a brilliant piece of protesting from the point of view of the Just Stop Oil organisation," he maintained.

"Number one they've got them, they've found it - the perfect protest. Number two the police can't do anything and we shouldn't expect them to."

Just Stop Oil "have made the rules work for them" James declared.

