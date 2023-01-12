James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

12 January 2023, 15:59 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 17:40

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Sir Keir Starmer has to maintain his stance on Brexit until the Conservatives cease to “heckle” him over it, said James O'Brien.

James O’Brien believes Sir Keir Starmer has to stick to his stance on Brexit, until the Conservatives cease to “heckle” him over it.

The Labour leader already said in July 2022 at the Centre for European Reform that “couldn’t disagree more” with Britain returning to the EU, as it could reopen “divisions”.

James said of the post-Brexit consequences on the UK: “You need to have a consensus that’s big enough that this is all going badly.”

“Two-thirds of the country now think it’s going badly, but that’s not the same as two thirds wanting to hit the reverse gear”, he said, making an important distinction.

READ MORE: James O'Brien: 'Starmer's Brexit plan can't include EU until Leave admits they're wrong'

James also jabbed at the “idiocy” of Nigel Farage.

He said "when it ceases to be politically advantageous" for the "pro-Brexit camp" in particular to stop heckling Keir Starmer by saying ‘he wants to undo’ Brexit, that is "when the conversation can begin”, James said.

This was in response to one of his callers, Kate in Bournemouth, who voted to remain said she was “very upset about what’s happened to this country” and wanted a new Labour government to help solve the issues the UK is now facing since Brexit.

A listener, Sarah, responded to James' comments, asking: “Who does the heckle work for?”, to which he replied, “That’s a brilliant question”.

“When Johnson heckles, Johnson is such a brilliant liar, such a consummate deceiver- just ask his wives!” he swiped.

James called him “a disgusting human being in so many ways”, adding that the Labour leader’s Brexit policies were framed “in opposition to Johnson's lies”.

He was also curious to hear from “people who are thinking of voting for Keir Starmer but wouldn’t do so if they thought he was seeking alignment with the European Union”.

