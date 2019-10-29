James O'Brien's Labour Caller Ties Himself In Knots Over Jeremy Corbyn's Election Hopes

29 October 2019, 12:14

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands after a Labour activist tried to claim that the party are desperate for a General Election.

Joe in Forest Hill claimed that Labour have been "on an election footing" continually since the last General Election in 2017.

But he had no answer when James asked him why they had rejected an early election three times.

The caller then started talking about how James should be happy that if Labour lose, there will be a change of leadership in the party, but James pointed out: "I love the idea of the Labour Party changing leader, but it would involve five years of Boris Johnson being Prime Minister."

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands
James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

When the activist said he didn't think that would happen, James told him: "Joe, promise me you'll be a bit more thoughtful when you're on the stump.

"You just told me I should be pleased with the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn not being leader and more. And I said to you in response to the words that came out of your mouth, the problem with that is that Boris Johnson would be Prime Minister for five years. And you said you didn't think it would happen.

"You've literally tied yourself in a knot.

"One of us is listening to you and one of us is not. And unfortunately, the person not listening to you... is you."

