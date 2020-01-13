Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips grilled by LBC listeners: Watch in full

13 January 2020, 09:42 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 11:41

One of the candidates to be the next leader of the Labour Party, Jess Phillips, is live in the LBC studio to answer questions from James O'Brien and the LBC listeners.

Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis will find out later whether they will progress in the Labour leadership contest. They have until 2.30 this afternoon to secure at least 22 nominations from MPs and MEPs, to go into the second round.

Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy already have the numbers.

This is your chance to ask her anything you want. Cal 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question.

And come back here to watch it at 11am.

