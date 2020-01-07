Labour won't recover until they escape the Cult of Corbyn, says James O'Brien

Labour will not be electable again until they get rid of the cultish team of Jeremy Corbyn backers, according to Jeremy Corbyn.

Six candidates have put their names forward to be the next Labour leader - Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Clive Lewis, Emily Thornberry and Lisa Nandy.

Speaking about which leader can unite the party again, James said the party had to get away from the abusive wing of the party who wouldn't accept any questioning of the leader.

He told his LBC show: "You sat there asking 'Why do you think they can't cut through?' and you get told to F off and join the Tories. And lo and behold, they did!

"They did F off and join the Tories, right across the north, right across the Midlands. And it was your fault for telling them to do that.

James O'Brien had this message for Jeremy Corbyn "cultists". Picture: PA / LBC

"But of course you can't admit that."

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.