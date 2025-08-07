Landlord with 16 properties wants homelessness minister to resign

By LBC

"You can see they hate you."

James O'Brien is surprised to find out caller John, who has 16 properties, believes Labour's minister for homelessness, Rushanara Ali, has 'got to go'.

Labour's homelessness minister has been found to have ‘evicted tenants' from her east London property - only to re-list the address months later after upping the rent by '£700 a month'.