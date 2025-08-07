Landlord with 16 properties wants homelessness minister to resign

7 August 2025, 16:32

Landlord with 16 properties wants homelessness minister to resign

LBC

By LBC

"You can see they hate you."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien is surprised to find out caller John, who has 16 properties, believes Labour's minister for homelessness, Rushanara Ali, has 'got to go'.

Labour's homelessness minister has been found to have ‘evicted tenants' from her east London property - only to re-list the address months later after upping the rent by '£700 a month'.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller on Bonnie Blue

Caller Sharon says she worries about Bonnie Blue's future

James O'Brien caller: 'You’ve explained that in such a beautiful way.'

Charlie shares the story of her and her daughter’s autism diagnoses with James O’Brien

Caller Simon has ‘had enough’ of weight loss drugs

Caller Simon has ‘had enough’ of weight loss drugs

‘Extraordinary’ caller Oliver points out an issue in the Online Safety Bill

‘Extraordinary’ caller Oliver points out an issue with the Online Safety Bill

‘Amazing, adorable, brilliant’: caller Sarah touches James O’Brien's listeners

‘Amazing, adorable, brilliant’: caller Sarah touches James O’Brien's listeners

Caller Laurie's ‘fascinating’ breakdown of the riots impresses James O’Brien

Caller Laurie's ‘fascinating’ breakdown of the riots impresses James O’Brien

James O'Brien praises caller's 'equanimity' over Israel-Gaza conflict

James O'Brien praises caller's 'equanimity' over Israel-Gaza conflict

Palestinian-American caller Nadir speaks to James O'Brien

Palestinian-American caller Nadir speaks to James O'Brien

LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships

LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships

LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing conspiracy theorist friend to Covid

LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing conspiracy theorist friend to Covid

James O'Brien doctor caller

Doctor Adi calls James O’Brien to share his views on the doctors’ strike

'Caroline' outlines the flaw in UK courts as her husband awaits trial

'Caroline' outlines the flaw in UK courts as her husband awaits trial

Wealth tax: James O’Brien vs LBC caller ‘who comes from nothing’

Wealth tax: James O’Brien vs LBC caller ‘who comes from nothing’

James O’Brien challenges caller’s defence of the super rich

James O’Brien challenges caller’s defence of the super rich

James O’Brien reacts to retail worker Gracie’s 'insane' revelation

James O’Brien reacts to retail worker Gracie’s 'insane' revelation about shoplifting

James O'Brien and caller Kelly

James O'Brien pushes back on caller Kelly's claim about Rachel Reeves

'Nobody would hire me for health & safety risks'

Blind technician: 'job centres won't help me get hired'

James O'Brien's callers

Caller Michael's bizarre Keir Starmer comparison

James O'Brien meet-cute

Emilia explains why fewer young people are using dating apps to James O’Brien

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

‘We’re being underestimated’: Iranian caller rings James O’Brien

‘We’re being underestimated’: Iranian caller rings James O’Brien

Caller Joe - Iran

The prospect of retaliatory Iranian-sponsored terror attacks

James O'Brien's callers

‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

James O'Brien caller

Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

'It breaks my heart that people support this attack'

Gezelle calls American and Israeli ‘help’ in Iran ‘an illusion’

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

Caller Sina

James O’Brien is unconvinced by caller Sina’s justification for Israel’s strikes on Iran

Caller Harry

Pilot Harry gives his reaction to Gatwick-bound plane crash

LBC caller tells James O’Brien how she ended up homeless as a result of the 'disastrous' mini-budget in 2022.

Liz Truss' 'disastrous' mini budget left this LBC caller homeless

LBC callers react

How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react

Caller Hanisa

Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has written to health and social care services to say police will no longer attend after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Mental Health Crisis Team worker's chilling warning - 'there will be deaths' if police absent from mental health calls
James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty caller: 'You can't argue with six East End girls'

Shirley explains how she’s addressing knife crime in her community

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Harvey celebrates his £1 million lottery win.

Father who has battled cancer films heartwarming moment he tells son about his £1 million lottery win
Ofwat has appointed an interim chief executive to take over from the outgoing boss as the embattled regulator prepares to be abolished.

Ofwat appoints interim chief executive amid current boss stepping down

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England's winning penalty during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Five Lionesses nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or after back-to-back European titles

Stephen Burch (right) and his wife Katherine Burch (left) who were killed in a car collision.

Motorist, 81, pressed accelerator 'in error' and fatally hit retired couple in Wales

The remains of Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, left, has still not been returned to his family after they received the wrong body.

Fears Brit Air India crash victim was 'cremated as someone else' after grieving family receives wrong remains
Overeating

Boredom and stress among key triggers of 'food noise' that fuels overeating, study shows

Brad Pitt with his mother, Jane at the Oscars in 2012

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta dead at 84 as family pay emotional tribute

Former Love Island contestant Faye Winter has welcomed the government's crackdown on cosmetic procedure ‘cowboys’

Love Island star Faye Winter was 'devastated' by botched cosmetic procedure that left her 'forehead fully collapsed'
LBC Caller Andrea thinks delinquent children should be put in 'holding pens'

LBC Caller Andrea thinks delinquent children should be put in 'holding pens'

Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with an address to the nation.

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation