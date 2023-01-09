James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

9 January 2023, 13:53

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O'Brien was unable to hide his amusement at Rishi Sunak's response to whether he used the NHS or private healthcare.

A very amused James O’Brien had difficulty suppressing his laughter while listening to Rishi Sunak’s struggle to say whether or not he personally used private healthcare.

Rishi Sunak was asked the question by Laura Kuenssberg but instead of giving a straight answer, he said: “Yeah but my dad was a doctor.”

“You’ve got to see the funny side”, James told his listeners.

“He says ‘yeah but’...it goes a bit Vicky Pollard", he added.

“It’s a yeah but no but”, he continued, bursting into uproarious laughter as he replayed the response with a series of other questions to highlight the evasiveness of the Prime Minister’s response.

