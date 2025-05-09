LBC caller jokes that JD Vance's visit to the late pope might've paved the way for an American pope

LBC caller jokes that JD Vance’s visit to the late pope might’ve paved the way for an American pope

By LBC

'Vance saw Francis... we might be onto something'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

‘Were you aware that JD Vance went to visit Francis just before?’

‘Yes, it reminded me of when Liz Truss visited the Queen just before she passed.’

‘Exactly! We may be onto something there…’