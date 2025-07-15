LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing conspiracy theorist friend to Covid

15 July 2025, 12:34

LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing conspiracy theorist friend to Covid

LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing 'conspiracy theorist' friend to Covid.

Caller Ben recounts to LBC's James O'Brien the 'dreadful irony' of losing a loved one to Covid after his friend endorsed 'unforgivable' conspiracy theories.

This comes as aristocrat Constance Marten and convicted lover Mark Gordon are found guilty of killing their baby.

The pair 'unsurprisingly' had distrust in vaccines as well as suspicion of doctors.

