LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships

By LBC

"It's all a big lie."

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of their newborn baby.

James O’Brien says the couple are 'two deeply paranoid people magnifying each other’s delusions', and it leads him to wonder: 'how do you know when your loved one is lost down the rabbit hole of conspiracy culture forever?'

0:00 - Caller Ben recounts the 'dreadful irony' of losing a loved one to Covid after his friend endorsed 'unforgivable' conspiracy theories.

04:58 - Caller Kaylee was 'extremely disappointed' by family members refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.

10:29 - Caller Emma's mum found a machine online which she claimed could cure all diseases.