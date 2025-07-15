LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships

15 July 2025, 13:50

LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships

LBC

By LBC

"It's all a big lie."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of their newborn baby.

James O’Brien says the couple are 'two deeply paranoid people magnifying each other’s delusions', and it leads him to wonder: 'how do you know when your loved one is lost down the rabbit hole of conspiracy culture forever?'

0:00 - Caller Ben recounts the 'dreadful irony' of losing a loved one to Covid after his friend endorsed 'unforgivable' conspiracy theories.

04:58 - Caller Kaylee was 'extremely disappointed' by family members refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.

10:29 - Caller Emma's mum found a machine online which she claimed could cure all diseases.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing conspiracy theorist friend to Covid

LBC caller recounts 'dreadful irony' of losing conspiracy theorist friend to Covid

James O'Brien doctor caller

Doctor Adi calls James O’Brien to share his views on the doctors’ strike

'Caroline' outlines the flaw in UK courts as her husband awaits trial

'Caroline' outlines the flaw in UK courts as her husband awaits trial

Wealth tax: James O’Brien vs LBC caller ‘who comes from nothing’

Wealth tax: James O’Brien vs LBC caller ‘who comes from nothing’

James O’Brien challenges caller’s defence of the super rich

James O’Brien challenges caller’s defence of the super rich

James O’Brien reacts to retail worker Gracie’s 'insane' revelation

James O’Brien reacts to retail worker Gracie’s 'insane' revelation about shoplifting

James O'Brien and caller Kelly

James O'Brien pushes back on caller Kelly's claim about Rachel Reeves

'Nobody would hire me for health & safety risks'

Blind technician: 'job centres won't help me get hired'

James O'Brien's callers

Caller Michael's bizarre Keir Starmer comparison

James O'Brien meet-cute

Emilia explains why fewer young people are using dating apps to James O’Brien

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

US Caller thinks the best way to deal with Donald Trump is 'to ignore him'

‘We’re being underestimated’: Iranian caller rings James O’Brien

‘We’re being underestimated’: Iranian caller rings James O’Brien

Caller Joe - Iran

The prospect of retaliatory Iranian-sponsored terror attacks

James O'Brien's callers

‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

James O'Brien caller

Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

'It breaks my heart that people support this attack'

Gezelle calls American and Israeli ‘help’ in Iran ‘an illusion’

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

Caller Sina

James O’Brien is unconvinced by caller Sina’s justification for Israel’s strikes on Iran

Caller Harry

Pilot Harry gives his reaction to Gatwick-bound plane crash

LBC caller tells James O’Brien how she ended up homeless as a result of the 'disastrous' mini-budget in 2022.

Liz Truss' 'disastrous' mini budget left this LBC caller homeless

LBC callers react

How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react

Caller Hanisa

Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

Caller Lisa from California responds to Donald Trump summoning the National Guard to LA over the protests.

Californian caller responds to Trump sending the National Guard to LA

James O'Brien Batman Caller

Caller Luke’s nickname for Robert Jenrick amuses James O’Brien

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

James O'Brien caller on water

Caller explains how ‘corporate finance’ has been ‘catastrophic’ for water companies

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

'Mate, I love you'

James' conversation with Barry, who had a chemical castration, takes an unexpectedly wholesome turn

James vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

James O'Brien vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

1 month ago

'People get what they vote for': Shelagh can’t help but agree with caller Colin

'People get what they vote for': Shelagh can’t help but agree with caller Colin

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comp image of Dominic McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter

Harry Potter then and now: How TV and classic actors look side by side

Thousands of Afghans are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret scheme set up after a catastrophic personal data leak of people who supported British forces.

MoD could face 'strong claims for substantial compensation' following 'catastrophic' data breach
Sources have said Gerrard treats his daughter's partner Lee "just as he would anyone else”.

Steven Gerrard becomes a grandad at 45 as his daughter, 21, gives birth to baby shared with jailed gangster's son
A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul in 2021

The £7bn plan to bring thousands of Afghans to UK signed off in secret - as Chancellor faces huge pressure over taxes
Healey lifts veil on Afghan data breach after superinjunction gagged media

‘Deeply uncomfortable’: Defence Secretary apologises for data breach which led to media gag order
Superinjunction has been lifted on the scheme after an MoD data breach

What are superinjunctions and why was Afghan relocation ruling unprecedented?

A Universal Credit poster

83% of Universal Credit claimants are British or Irish nationals, new data reveals

The MoD data breach risked the lives of up to 100,000 people

LIVE: Government says sorry after £7billion leak cover-up over Afghan relocation scheme

Britain's King Charles III speaks during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James's Palace.

King Charles ‘riveted’ by story of Royal Marine boxer who was stabbed - as he hosts Idris Elba and PM at key summit
Can justice, conducted in secret, ever truly be justice? asks Lewis Goodall.

How the UK silenced a scandal: My two year battle to reveal the truth by Lewis Goodall