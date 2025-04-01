LBC callers share landlord horror stories

James O'Brien callers share landlord horror stories

By Olly Roberts

James O'Brien spoke to LBC callers about their landlord horror stories.

In light of senior Tories and landlords discussing ways to thwart the Renters' Rights Bill, James O'Brien asks, "How precarious is renting?"



The bill includes a ban on no-fault evictions, which currently allow landlords to evict tenants with just two months’ notice without providing a reason.



Despite this, Shadow Housing Minister Jane Scott hosted a roundtable meeting with some of the UK's biggest landlords and estate agents to explore ways to delay or block the bill altogether.



Ironically, the Conservatives had previously proposed similar legislation in their own Renters' Rights Bill, though it failed to pass through Parliament before the election.



Caller Vanessa recounts the distress of going through a no-fault eviction, saying she "kept her end of the bargain but was let down."



Meanwhile, caller Lindsey shares her frustration at being forced back into renting after 20 years of homeownership.



Caller Will , on the other hand, struggles to explain to his children that "it’s their home, but it’s not their home."