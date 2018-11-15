Leave Voter Likens Brexit To "Jumping Out Of A Plane With No Parachute"
15 November 2018, 12:32
This is the hilarious moment a Brexiteer claimed that you would be fine jumping out of a plane "with the right training and people behind them".
Caller James from Gran Canaria likened Brexit to jumping out of a plane without a parachute. And then insisted that we would be ok doing so.
Here's the remarkable exchange between him and James O'Brien:
Caller James: I don't think I've been led down the wrong path.
James O'Brien: No of course you don't. You still believe you can fly.
Caller James: I do.
James O'Brien: I know. Well, deep down, you know you can't.
Caller James: Well, I think that the parachuter who's holding on to you and you're strapped to him has let himself go and you've just got to fight for yourself.
James O'Brien: So you're literally comparing yourself to a bloke who's jumped out of a plane without a parachute?
Caller James: Yes, precisely, that's it.
James O'Brien: Well then, we've got no argument. I completely agree with you. That's exactly what you are. What usually happens to people who jump out of planes without parachutes?
Caller James: Well if they've been given the right training and they've got the right people behind them..."
James O'Brien: You think that you can jump out of a plane without a parachute and with the right training, you can fly?
Caller James: I do, yes.
James O'Brien: Well I respect your honesty.
Caller James: I appreciate your position.
James O'Brien: There's no point me listening to you any more. You're obviously quite, quite mad. But at least you're honest.