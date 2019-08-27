Listeners Loved James O'Brien's Very Entertaining Brexit Call With A Corbyn Supporter

James O'Brien had a wonderfully entertaining call about Brexit with a Corbyn backer - and it left listeners in hysterics.

The call, on James's first day back from a well-deserved break, started with Noah saying that Remainers and Brexiteers were refusing to compromise.

But James asked him not to use the word Brexiteer, saying: "I hate that word. It makes them sound like D'Artagnan when they're the Chuckle Brothers."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Noah then insisted that only one person can save the country now - and that is Jeremy Corbyn.

James then teased him: "He's not though is he? I appreciate you love him and you've got posters of him all over your bedroom and you light little candles to him!"

The whole exchange was both illuminating and entertaining. Watch it in full at the top of the page.