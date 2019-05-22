Listeners LOVED This Italian Doctor From Grimsby's Take On Brexit

22 May 2019, 14:00

An Italian doctor, who moved form Milan to Grimsby, called James O'Brien to discuss Brexit - and by the end of the call, listeners were calling for him to be Prime Minister!

Dino gave a passionate defence of the European Union, saying close co-operation across Europe has helped keep the peace for 70 years.

He said he emigrated from Italy's fashion capital to the Lincolnshire fishing town simply because "that's where the jobs were" and he said he was happy to move there.

Speaking to James O'Brien, he said: "The European Union and the NHS were created out of the same oceans. People out the trenches and after the war looked at each other and said 'Yes, we were neighbours, we were combatants, but I don't want to see your kids sick and dying. I don't want to see the kids of a German person dying in the trenches with my kids. I want this to be fixed.'

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"That was the investment. That's not in GDP, that's not in economic terms, it's not in any trade deal or hodge-podged idea of treaties. It's in peace. It's in being together in it and looking after each other.

"As Harry Leslie Smith put it very well, it's the realisation that we are our brothers' keepers.

"The EU and the NHS are the two most monumental institutions to come out of such tragic events."

James was left saying: "I hadn't thought of it like that before and it's made me even sadder about what we're being made to say goodbye to."

Listeners were touched by Dino's call.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid: Eurovision Boycott "As Distorted" As Refusing To Meet Trump But Dining With Chinese President

3 days ago

Remainer Dominic Grievesays he would not quit the Conservative Party if Brexiteer Boris Johnson is made Prime Minister

Dominic Grieve Rules Out Resigning Tory Party If Boris Johnson Made Prime Minister

4 days ago

Protests haver been occurring at the school for several weeks.

Protest Organiser Says Schools Are "Overpromoting" One Lifestyle In Row Over LGBT Equality Lessons

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Theresa May

Prime Minister Faces Pressure To Quit Amid Brexit Plan Backlash
The incident was caught on the store's CCTV.

Watch As Teenage Fast-Food Workers Stand Up To Armed Gang

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Live from 8pm

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Live from 8pm

UK chip designer Arm hangs up on under-fire Huawei

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary was speaking to LBC.

Keir Starmer Says The Public See EU Elections As Brexit "Opinion Poll"

Prolific crime gang behind £600m UK smuggling operation smashed by Europol