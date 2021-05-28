Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC. Picture: LBC

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will be questioned by Londoners at the first-ever online State of London Debate on Thursday 24 June 2021, broadcast exclusively on LBC.

Londoners will have the chance to quiz the Mayor first hand on the issues that matter most to them such as transport, policing and safety, air quality and the environment, housing, London’s economic recovery from the pandemic and more.

The event will be hosted by LBC’s award-winning presenter, James O’Brien and will be broadcast live from LBC’s state-of-the-art Westminster studios.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the annual State of London Debate will be online only and can be livestreamed on the night.

You can watch the debate here.

Londoners will also be able to listen live on LBC on DAB digital radio, Global Player, in London on 97.3 FM and by watching it live at lbc.co.uk, and on Global Player.

Members of the public can register and submit their questions to the Mayor live on the night.

To find out more and register to ask a question visit the website.