Lorry Driver's WTO Brexit Argument Falls Apart After One Question From James O'Brien

This lorry driver said he wanted a WTO Brexit so he could avoid the mountains of paperwork that the EU forces him to fill out. But he then admitted that Brexit has left him with even more forms in order to work.

George told James O'Brien that his first preference is a no-deal Brexit where we leave on WTO rules.

His reason was that as a long-distance lorry driver, the rules and regulations that the EU have enforced has been crippling for his job.

But James asked one question and his argument started to fall apart.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

George insisted: "I'm a long-distance freight driver. I can only do 48-hours per week over a 17-week period."

When he confirmed he regularly worked abroad, James asked: "So freedom of movement of workers isn't going to affect you then?"

George followed up: "I've got all my new permits and licences, everything ready to go out in May and it didn't happen."

Then James pointed out: "So you needed lots of new international licences and permits as a result of leaving, but you're leaving because there are too many rules and regulations involved with remaining?"

It was a remarkable call - watch it at the top of the page.