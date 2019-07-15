Mayor Warns Extinction Rebellion Protests Could Take Police Away From Fighting Knife Crime

15 July 2019, 12:51 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 12:54

The Mayor of London has told LBC policing of the Extinction Rebellion protests has seen officers taken away from specialist policing duties such as fighting knife crime.

Mr Khan also said that it could mean specialist teams, such as London's Violent Crime Task Force, were "not doing the work they've got to do."

He said that the situation was being reviewed on an "hourly basis."

Asking protesters to be "mindful" of the fact protest has a "consequence on our police officers."

He added that this weekend many officers had cancelled leave or rest days.

Appealing to demonstrators to protest "peacefully," and "lawfully," Mr Khan said: "Make sure it's safe."

In closing the Mayor said it was "not for him" to advise people how to protest but demonstrators needed to be careful not to lose public support.

