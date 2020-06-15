Even this medical student doesn't know what the lockdown rules are any more

15 June 2020, 13:10

James O'Brien was asking his listeners if they know what the lockdown rules currently are as non-essential shops re-opened - and this medical student really proved his point.

There was long queues around the block for big clothing stores today as they re-opened for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was introduced.

And over the weekend, 6,000 people attended two quarantine raves in Manchester, in which one man died and three people were stabbed.

That has led to questions about whether the UK is still under lockdown and James wondered whether anyone actually knows what the rules are any more.

Things were summed up nicely by Jordan, a medical student, who is also shielding due to a liver transplant he had when he was younger.

He said: "My friends have been coming to be for advice [on the lockdown rules]. But now...

James O'Brien heard from a medical student who didn't even know the lockdown rules any more
James O'Brien heard from a medical student who didn't even know the lockdown rules any more. Picture: PA / LBC

"For example, I had a call from my Nan and Grandad last week. My grandad has had three heart attacks, a couple of strokes and has coalminer's lung. He called me saying 'I can go out tomorrow, can't I kid?'

"So I said 'Technically yes, but also no, please don't'.

"The doctor said technically we can go out for walks, but they're recommending we shouldn't and it will probably be revised."

James pointed out that if a medical student who is shielding doesn't know what the lockdown rules are, then how can anyone be expected to know them?

Hear the full call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"Before was the time to act" Grenfell resident calls for justice on third anniversary of fire

"Before was the time to act" Grenfell resident demands justice on third anniversary of fire

1 day ago

"We can't hide our history" Cardinal suggests UK approaches history with openness and balance

"We can't hide our history" Cardinal suggests UK teaches history in "less selective way"

2 days ago

Sadiq Khan: Boris Johnson is "kicking the can down the road" on racism

Sadiq Khan: Boris Johnson is "kicking the can down the road" on racism

4 mins ago

LBC Latest

"They thought I was a driver" - Black professor orders government to act on race inequality

"They thought I was a driver" - Black professor orders government to act on race inequality

5 Seconds Of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford denies claims he sexually assaulted fans

Coronavirus: Race to buy COVID-19 vaccines as governments sign huge deals

Brexit: Boris Johnson sets end-of-summer deadline as he calls for 'oomph' in trade talks