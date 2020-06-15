Even this medical student doesn't know what the lockdown rules are any more

James O'Brien was asking his listeners if they know what the lockdown rules currently are as non-essential shops re-opened - and this medical student really proved his point.

There was long queues around the block for big clothing stores today as they re-opened for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was introduced.

And over the weekend, 6,000 people attended two quarantine raves in Manchester, in which one man died and three people were stabbed.

That has led to questions about whether the UK is still under lockdown and James wondered whether anyone actually knows what the rules are any more.

Things were summed up nicely by Jordan, a medical student, who is also shielding due to a liver transplant he had when he was younger.

He said: "My friends have been coming to be for advice [on the lockdown rules]. But now...

"For example, I had a call from my Nan and Grandad last week. My grandad has had three heart attacks, a couple of strokes and has coalminer's lung. He called me saying 'I can go out tomorrow, can't I kid?'

"So I said 'Technically yes, but also no, please don't'.

"The doctor said technically we can go out for walks, but they're recommending we shouldn't and it will probably be revised."

James pointed out that if a medical student who is shielding doesn't know what the lockdown rules are, then how can anyone be expected to know them?

