Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

By LBC

Mental health nurse Vicky argues criminalising drug users is 'counter-productive', instead the focus should be on drug dealers.

Caller Vicky, in Chester, tells LBC's James O'Brien that the government could make a 'heck of a lot of tax revenue' from decriminalising cannabis.

This comes after London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan backs calls for the possession of small quantities of natural cannabis to be decriminalised, he says current rules 'cannot be justified'.

Mental health nurse Vicky argues that instead of prosecuting drug users, the government should instead invest that money into 'drug services, education, and mental health'.

Speaking from experience, she argues that criminalising young people is 'counter-productive' and instead the law should focus on drug dealers.