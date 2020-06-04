James O'Brien's message to people using Lee Rigby to undermine Black Lives Matter protests

This is James O'Brien's powerful message to the people using Lee Rigby's memory to say there shouldn't have been protests over George Floyd's death.

Lee Rigby was run over and stabbed to death by terrorists seven years ago in Woolwich, London.

Yesterday, a number of social media posts appeared questioning why there were protests about Mr Floyd being killed, when there were none when Mr Rigby was murdered.

But James read out a message from Lee's mother Lyn which stated those posts were everything Lee was against.

She wrote: "We are aware of a number of posts using images of Lee and his murder in a divisive way to fuel arguments against the Black Lives Matter protests.

“Seeing his image used to cause hate of any kind especially for those exercising their freedoms in protest against this issue hurts.

"We find these posts extremely heartbreaking and distressing, and in complete opposition to what Lee stood for.

"We ask you all to please stop using his image and memory in such posts as he was a lover of all humanity. Every race, gender, creed, sexuality and colour."

James O'Brien had this message for people using Lee Rigby to undermine the Black Lives Matter protests. Picture: LBC / PA

James backed up her call, stating: "Every single person who cited Lee Rigby's memory in some sort of warped attempt to criticise or undermine the Black Lives Matter protests, you personally hurt his grieving mother. You did.

"Whether you are anonymous or not, whether you were sticking it on your Auntie's Facebook page under your own name or you are @StGeorgeFan1034642 with a picture of a dog on your avatar - you hurt his mum.

"And yet you persuade yourself you're patriotic? That you are honouring his memory?"

Hear his full monologue at the top of the page.