James O'Brien's message to Remainers about Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration

15 January 2020, 14:23

James O'Brien urged Remainers not to disrupt Nigel Farage's party when the UK leaves the European Union.

Leave Means Leave have announced a Brexit celebration will take place in Parliament Square on 31st January to mark the date that we split from the EU.

That has upset Remainers, still angry at the fact Brexit will happen. But James told his listeners not to protest at the event.

He said: "This party that Nigel wants to have on the 31st. That party should go ahead and everyone who wants to celebrate should be able to celebrate and do whatever it is that they want to do.

"I'm speaking with absolute sincerity.

James O'Brien had this message for Remainers about Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration
James O'Brien had this message for Remainers about Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration. Picture: Leave Means Leave / LBC

"It is not the night for protests or for trying to cause problems or for raining on the metaphorical parade.

"It categorically would be stupid to seek to interfere with or disrupt that celebration. I really mean that, it's really important."

