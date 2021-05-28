James O'Brien's message to 'cultists' who avoid questioning of Matt Hancock conduct

28 May 2021, 16:44

By Sam Sholli

This is James O'Brien's message to "cultists" who avoid his questioning of Matt Hancock's conduct as Health Secretary.

James' words have come in the week that the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings told MPs that Matt Hancock should have been sacked for multiple offences including lying.

Matt Hancock has responded to Dominic Cummings' allegations that he repeatedly lied as Health Secretary by claiming they are unsubstantiated and untrue.

Following Mr Cummings' bombshell claims about Matt Hancock, James asked: "What will you be using as a fig leaf today if you're a cultist?"

He added: "If I ask you a question about X that you don't like the answer to, just scream at me about Y, or Z or even Q."

He added: "So I ask you a question about X. Do you think Matt Hancock is lying? Why don't you just shout at me about, I don't know, Diane Abbott or statues."

James later said: "That is how it works. And I mean I talk about it being something that's been fomented on social media. But it's Government policy now.

"It's not just sort of weirdos with bulldog avatars on Twitter or your auntie Dorris' Facebook page where you get this. You get it a ministerial level."

