The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

By Abbie Reynolds

This caller gave his conspiracies as to the logic behind having no ticketing system to view the late Queen lying in state.

As mourners report queuing for nine hours to visit Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state, this James O’Brien listener called in saying he has two conspiracies behind the lengthy queues.

He started: “I’ve been confused about why they haven't put in a timed ticketing system which they could easily do. We don't need to have a ten mile queue, we could easily reduce everyone's waiting time to probably a couple hours.”

James acknowledged this as an important observation but suggested the caller knew why this was.

He said he had two ideas: “This isn’t really about the Queen, it is about the new King, they need the pictures, they want the visuals of people in devotion to the monarchy.”

The second reason he said had religious connotations.

“It’s also quasi religious, it’s like penance. It's going to be painful. The queue never stops moving so you don’t get to rest.”

James responded: “It is a bit medieval.”

Taking on this analogy of penance James stated: “It is an expression of dedication - the longer the queue or and the more difficult the queue is the more dedicated you appear.

“And therefore the more solidified the concept of monarchy becomes.”

