Monty Panesar calls into James O'Brien's show to discuss the return of live sport

By Adrian Sherling

This is the moment that Monty Panesar called in to James O'Brien's show, but never told him who he was.

The former England cricketer just labelled himself "Monty in Hampstead" as he phoned LBC to talk about what he wants to see re-opening once lockdown is eased.

Monty said he felt live sport was crucial for the enjoyment of the public and all methods of getting games played behind closed doors must be investigated.

James then asked him if football was his sport of choice and he responded: "There's many really, but football and cricket."

James then asked if he played sport himself and Monty said: "Yeah yeah, I play a bit of cricket myself."

It was only then that the penny dropped: "What's your surname?"

"Panesar," Monty admitted.

James O'Brien spoke to Monty Panesar about the return of live sport. Picture: LBC / PA

The pair went on to discuss Monty's work in bringing people together during the coronavirus crisis and it was a fascinating listen - only for them almost to fall out at the end!

Hear it in full at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify