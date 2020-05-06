Monty Panesar calls into James O'Brien's show to discuss the return of live sport

6 May 2020, 14:39

By Adrian Sherling

This is the moment that Monty Panesar called in to James O'Brien's show, but never told him who he was.

The former England cricketer just labelled himself "Monty in Hampstead" as he phoned LBC to talk about what he wants to see re-opening once lockdown is eased.

Monty said he felt live sport was crucial for the enjoyment of the public and all methods of getting games played behind closed doors must be investigated.

James then asked him if football was his sport of choice and he responded: "There's many really, but football and cricket."

James then asked if he played sport himself and Monty said: "Yeah yeah, I play a bit of cricket myself."

It was only then that the penny dropped: "What's your surname?"

"Panesar," Monty admitted.

James O'Brien spoke to Monty Panesar about the return of live sport
James O'Brien spoke to Monty Panesar about the return of live sport. Picture: LBC / PA

The pair went on to discuss Monty's work in bringing people together during the coronavirus crisis and it was a fascinating listen - only for them almost to fall out at the end!

Hear it in full at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands investigation into coronavirus in China

Maajid Nawaz demands investigation into coronavirus in China

3 days ago

Brits could have to wear face masks in lockdown ease

Brits may have to wear face masks in lockdown ease

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty's inspiring advice for people unable to begin their careers during lockdown

Shelagh Fogarty's inspiring advice for people unable to begin their careers

1 hour ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Disney's $1.4bn hit highlights challenges for media companies
Sadiq Khan pays tribute to former London Mayor candidate Rory Stewart

Sadiq Khan pays tribute to former London Mayor candidate Rory Stewart
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan tells James O'Brien why she thinks Matt Hancock criticised her 'tone'

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan tells James O'Brien her reaction to Matt Hancock criticising her 'tone'

'My dad died from coronavirus and I might have brought it home to him'