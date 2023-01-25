James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

25 January 2023, 15:49

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

James O’Brien highlighted that many people opposed to foreign aid say that money should go towards “looking after our own” but are equally opposed to the financial improvement of “our own”.

James O’Brien ripped apart opposition to international aid today, saying the excuse of needing the money to “look after our own” is not upheld when those same people are against the aims of those improving the well-being of UK citizens - using industrial action as an example.

In the scathing monologue, James pointed to the “laziness” and “low-level hum of racism” displayed “whenever we have a conversation about foreign aid”.

His comments came after Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Labour would not commit to increasing its international development contributions should the party get into power.

READ MORE: Sir Keir Starmer blasts Sunak as ‘too weak’ to sack Zahawi over tax affairs at fiery PMQs

James said there is a “cavalcade of contributors claiming that they don’t want to send money to foreign lands because they think we should be looking after our own".

"And then as a phone-in host when I turn my attention to issues of looking after our own, the same people oddly seem to be passionately opposed to looking after our own!” he exclaimed.

Expanding upon his exposure of the glaring contradiction, he added that “almost certainly” these are the sort of people “opposed to industrial action, whether it’s being taken by railway workers or nurses”.

He also said they were the type of individuals opposed to “more generous welfare payments” for those who “can't make ends meet” and “environmental improvements to the air that we breathe”.

James said they were even against “basic redistributions of wealth from the wealthiest to themselves, such is the power of gaslighting and grooming”.

“Many of these people are actually opposed to their own financial self-interests” he continued, pointing to the 2016 Brexit vote which he said led them “to impose economic sanctions upon our own country”.

“I don’t know whether hypocrisy is a strong enough word to describe that level of disingenuous moral corruption” he snapped, saying these were “strong opinions built on very little knowledge”.

James also called out sectors of the media and columnists who felt it was “ridiculous [for] of all these woke lefties” to suggest money should be given to poorer nations, and the “grim tales of corruption” in quangos not spending money "where it should be spent”.

READ MORE: Ukraine no longer a ‘hybrid war’ says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

He added that the initiatives in developing countries using foreign aid are spreading “important” messages to help reduce infant mortality rates, for example.

In another withering blow, he said: “If you do hate refugees, then oddly the foreign aid expenditure should be something you welcome because the more stable and secure countries facing problems and catastrophes are, the less likely the world is to see an exodus of humanity from those places.”

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says

Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

11 days ago

Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police said a man had been arrested after Matt Hancock was targeted on the Tube and called a 'murderer'

Man, 61, arrested after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock ‘assaulted’ on Tube

Hackney council will ban most vehicles from three quarters of its roads in a major expansion of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods measures.

London council to ban cars in three quarters of streets by turning them into Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
LBC Breaking News

Two dead and several others injured after knifeman goes on rampage on train in Germany

Julian sands

'I know in my heart that he's gone': Julian Sands' brother fears actor will not be found alive
The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

The Spice was right: Son of widow's husband 'seen in curry house's promo video nine years after death' says it's not him
A double killer who sought asylum in the UK has been jailed for life for murdering a man during an argument over an e-scooter.

Double killer Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai sentenced to life for murdering man in e-scooter dispute
A mother locked herself in a bedroom and stabbed her son, 5, to death before taking her own life, an inquest heard.

Mum, 37, locked herself in bedroom before stabbing son to death then taking her own life

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to do whatever the force can to ensure the coronation goes without a hitch

Met Police will do 'everything we can' to protect King's coronation after LBC reveals risk of eco protest
Iain Dale 25/01/23

Cross Question 25/01 | Watch Again

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...