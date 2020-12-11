James O'Brien's most powerful Brexit monologue yet

11 December 2020, 13:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the James O'Brien Brexit monologue which some LBC listeners have branded the most powerful yet.

Famed for his powerful and emotive soliloquies on the UK's departure from the European Union today James has outdone his previous bests.

LBC listeners branded the Brexit commentary as "amazing" and "well worth a listen."

As the deadline for securing a deal rapidly approaching, James said that "whatever happens in the next few days it's going to be bad."

"Brexit was meant to make our lives better, right?"

Watch the whole moving monologue that resonated with LBC listeners in the video at the top of the page.

James's comments come as Boris Johnson warned it is "very, very likely" that the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The Prime Minister said he was "hopeful" that progress could be made in talks but stressed that the two sides remained stuck on fisheries and the so-called level-playing field.

His comments came after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the negotiating teams' positions remained apart on "fundamental issues".

The two leaders have agreed to make a decision on the future of the negotiations by the end of the weekend.

Earlier Mrs von der Leyen said the UK would be free to decide whether to follow suit each time the EU changes its regulations - though if it refused the bloc would adapt the conditions for access to its markets.

The level-playing field measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies have proved a major stumbling block in the talks throughout.

Chief negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost are continuing talks in Brussels after Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen agreed at a dinner on Wednesday to resume negotiations ahead of a decision on the future of talks this weekend.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller warns Brexit could mean 'criminals abroad fall through cracks'

Brexit: Law enforcement official warns 'criminals abroad could fall through cracks'
James O'Brien caller says Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers

James O'Brien caller: Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers
'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger

'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger
This caller told LBC social media made him wary of the vaccine

'If social media didn't exist I would have no doubts over Covid vaccine', caller tells LBC
Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes

Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes
Last ditch talks to agree a Brexit trade deal are continuing - after tense negotiations over the weekend.

Caller explains fishing rights are so important to Brexiteers

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue following Milwall racism allegations

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue amid Millwall racism allegations

4 days ago

'Boris must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

'Boris Johnson must not be bullied by EU in Brexit talks' David Davis warns

6 days ago

Tearful LBC caller furious at man opting not to wear a mask

Tearful woman furious at LBC caller refusing to wear a mask

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: Social distancing sign on Regent St, London

Covid R rate rises slightly to between 0.9 and 1

Shoppers walk past a screen on a bus stop displaying a NHS notice on test and trace on Oxford Street

Self-isolation period cut from 14 to ten days from Monday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the National Renewable Energy Centre

Boris Johnson says no-deal Brexit is now 'very, very likely'

Schoolchildren will be given tests in the worst-affected areas

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex
A car mounted the pavement

Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill

Calls to domestic abuse charities have risen by 46% during the pandemic

Exclusive: Man tells LBC domestic abuse perpetrator programme 'saved his life'
Royal Mail has said people's post will be delayed

Royal Mail warns of delays in run up to Christmas due to Covid
File photo: Passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Terminal 4 to stay shut next year as passenger numbers plunge 88 per cent
This caller told LBC he would not get his son Covid tested

'I won't Covid test my son and risk ruining Christmas', caller tells LBC
tariff

Food bills could rise due to £3 billion 'tariff bomb' of no-deal Brexit