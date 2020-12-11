James O'Brien's most powerful Brexit monologue yet

By EJ Ward

As the deadline for securing a deal rapidly approaching, James said that "whatever happens in the next few days it's going to be bad."

"Brexit was meant to make our lives better, right?"

James's comments come as Boris Johnson warned it is "very, very likely" that the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The Prime Minister said he was "hopeful" that progress could be made in talks but stressed that the two sides remained stuck on fisheries and the so-called level-playing field.

His comments came after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the negotiating teams' positions remained apart on "fundamental issues".



The two leaders have agreed to make a decision on the future of the negotiations by the end of the weekend.

Earlier Mrs von der Leyen said the UK would be free to decide whether to follow suit each time the EU changes its regulations - though if it refused the bloc would adapt the conditions for access to its markets.



The level-playing field measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies have proved a major stumbling block in the talks throughout.

Chief negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost are continuing talks in Brussels after Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen agreed at a dinner on Wednesday to resume negotiations ahead of a decision on the future of talks this weekend.