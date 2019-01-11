The Mum Whose Daughter’s Death Has Been Linked To London's Air Pollution

A mother whose daughter’s death is the first to be directly linked to air pollution sat down with James O’Brien to share her heartbreaking story.

Nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah lived just metres from one of London’s busiest roads - the notorious South Circular Road.

She suffered repeated seizures and hospitalised almost 30 times over three years.

The youngster died of respiratory failure in February 2013, but a scientist believes her asthma was linked to illegal levels air pollution.

Rosamund opened up about her daughter's death to James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

Ella’s mother, Rosamund, has now been allowed to apply for a fresh inquest following a decision by the Attorney General.

She told LBC her daughter was an “incredibly healthy child” who “became ill very suddenly”.

“She literally choked to death,” Ms Kissi-Debra said. “I wanted to find out what was behind it, I promised her I’d get to the bottom of it.”

“I’ve lost my daughter, she won’t be the last person that dies because of this chronic disease.

“We now know that air pollution contributed to it, so I want it to be recognised on her death certificate.”

