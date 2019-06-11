The James O'Brien Caller Who Supports "Narcissistic Liar" Boris Johnson

11 June 2019, 12:59 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 13:02

James O'Brien described this call from a Boris Johnson fan as both "fascinating and terrifying" as the supporter admitted he liked that the Tory leadership candidate was a "narcissistic liar".

Martin told James O'Brien he thought the Tory leadership hopeful was "transparent" and speaks his mind.

The caller, who wants Boris Johnson to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister said he likes that you "know what he's thinking".

But as James asked whether he liked that Mr Johnson was "transparently dishonest", Martin said: "Yes, that's what I like."

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The fact he says what's on the front of his mind and what gets him into hot water all the time, at least allows us to know what he's thinking," the caller argued.

James said: "So because he's a narcissistic liar, you like him?"

Martin replied: "Yes, because I can read him, because the more guarded politicians tell you one thing whilst secretly meaning another."

But as the conversation came to an end, James described how he found the call both "fascinating and terrifying".

"There it is in a nutshell, how can you lead the Conservative Party unless you bring with you people who think things could have gone differently if only we'd just believed a little bit stronger," James said.

"You can not win this competition unless you achieve the support of people who are still deluded."

Watch above.

