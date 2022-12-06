James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

After the release of two trailers for Harry and Meghan’s documentary series set to air this week, James O’Brien challenges newspapers on why they keep talking about the royal couple if they want them to receive less attention.

James O’Brien delivered a cutting monologue on how newspapers who hate the Sussexes are adding fuel to the fire by encouraging their readers to hate them.

“There is absolutely nothing requiring you to write about these two”, he said, looking into the camera.

“So why do they? Answer: because they are selling more and more papers by making you hate them, to which the question then becomes, why do you let them do that?”

He mocked people who claim to not hate them as a result of reading newspapers, saying: “Yeah come on. What is your knowledge of their behaviour based on?”

James pointed out: “People who are paid to report on the royal family have put that information whether it’s true or not into the public sphere, so you rely entirely upon the people who rely entirely on the palace for their livelihoods.”

He described the level of anger expressed towards the couple by callers earlier in the day as “absolutely ridiculous”, adding that the newspapers themselves feel “stupid” for what they are doing.

James added that when the royal couple did not immediately release pictures of their newborns, it was an example of their decision not to “dance to the newspapers’ tune”.

“How many times in your life have you let the bullies tell you what to think about the people that they were bullying who stood up to them?” he challenged.

“You’ve decided that the bullies’ version of events is the one that’s true”, he said, jabbing at those who have “joined the bullies” by standing in agreement with negative media coverage against Harry and Meghan.

“My goodness me it's a national embarrassment” he said, before reading out headlines on the trailers.

“Let me make it absolutely crystal clear”, James said, leaning closer to his microphone.

“It is palpably ridiculous for an organ to claim that it wants people to receive less attention, while giving them more attention than they currently give to anybody else on the planet”, he said firmly.

“How utterly crackers it is to say that these people are doing something you disapprove of, but here’s eight pages of coverage!" James continued.

“Eight pages without mentioning the rail strike, without mentioning the food supply threat, without mentioning GPs, without mentioning the NHS”, he added, listing other pressing issues of national concern.

James went on: “Why do they keep writing about these people that they hold in such low regard? Why don't they just ignore them?"

“If they ignored them, you wouldn’t hate them. If they reported them fairly, you wouldn't hate them. The business model is to make you hate them”, he said.