James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

6 December 2022, 18:38 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 18:40

After the release of two trailers for Harry and Meghan’s documentary series set to air this week, James O’Brien challenges newspapers on why they keep talking about the royal couple if they want them to receive less attention.

James O’Brien delivered a cutting monologue on how newspapers who hate the Sussexes are adding fuel to the fire by encouraging their readers to hate them.

“There is absolutely nothing requiring you to write about these two”, he said, looking into the camera.

“So why do they? Answer: because they are selling more and more papers by making you hate them, to which the question then becomes, why do you let them do that?”

He mocked people who claim to not hate them as a result of reading newspapers, saying: “Yeah come on. What is your knowledge of their behaviour based on?”

James pointed out: “People who are paid to report on the royal family have put that information whether it’s true or not into the public sphere, so you rely entirely upon the people who rely entirely on the palace for their livelihoods.”

READ MORE: 'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

He described the level of anger expressed towards the couple by callers earlier in the day as “absolutely ridiculous”, adding that the newspapers themselves feel “stupid” for what they are doing.

James added that when the royal couple did not immediately release pictures of their newborns, it was an example of their decision not to “dance to the newspapers’ tune”.

“How many times in your life have you let the bullies tell you what to think about the people that they were bullying who stood up to them?” he challenged.

“You’ve decided that the bullies’ version of events is the one that’s true”, he said, jabbing at those who have “joined the bullies” by standing in agreement with negative media coverage against Harry and Meghan.

“My goodness me it's a national embarrassment” he said, before reading out headlines on the trailers.

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary 'will go to war with the public' as well as royals

“Let me make it absolutely crystal clear”, James said, leaning closer to his microphone.

“It is palpably ridiculous for an organ to claim that it wants people to receive less attention, while giving them more attention than they currently give to anybody else on the planet”, he said firmly.

“How utterly crackers it is to say that these people are doing something you disapprove of, but here’s eight pages of coverage!" James continued.

“Eight pages without mentioning the rail strike, without mentioning the food supply threat, without mentioning GPs, without mentioning the NHS”, he added, listing other pressing issues of national concern.

James went on: “Why do they keep writing about these people that they hold in such low regard? Why don't they just ignore them?"

“If they ignored them, you wouldn’t hate them. If they reported them fairly, you wouldn't hate them. The business model is to make you hate them”, he said.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Scottish Referendum

'How dare you!': James O'Brien scorns government decision to block Scotland's indyref2

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breathe - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

12 months ago

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

3 days ago

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flares being set off on Edgware Road on Tuesday night

London's Edgware Road goes wild after Morocco knock out Spain in surprise World Cup penalty victory
1

Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader in Westminster after Ian Blackford resignation

Windfarms may now be built on land after a policy u-turn

Rishi Sunak U-turns on onshore wind farms after backbench rebellion led by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
1

Andrew Marr: 'Will strikes misery get so acute the government has to surrender to pay rise demands?'
Angela Rayner has called for 'answers' over government PPE procurement

'We need answers': Labour demands 'truth' of £200 million PPE contracts after Tory peer takes 'leave of absence'
Oshian Edwards has paid tribute to her partner Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who is the father of her unborn son, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival.

Teenager arrested after rapper and expectant father Takayo Nembhard stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival
The child being overtaken by the van

Watch van come 'dangerously close' to child cycling on the road in London

Eco protesters Eben Lazarus, 22, and Hannah Hunt, 23, found guilty of criminal damage to The Hay Wain

Eco-protesters found guilty of causing £1,000 damage to Constable's masterpiece The Hay Wain
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/12 | Watch Again

'Strikes are a waste of time'

'Strikes are a waste of time!': Care worker insists UK can't afford pay rises for unions