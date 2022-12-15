NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

By Madeleine Wilson

Nick Ferrari puts Health Minister Maria Caulfield on the spot by saying "it's shameful isn't it, this happened on your government's watch", as NHS nurses hold the largest strike in history.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, as the heads of NHS Employers confirm future strikes in January with more nurses taking part and will make fewer concessions to patient care.

Ms Caulfield told Nick that she did not vote on the ballot, but insisted if she had voted she "wouldn't have" voted for strike action

She said: "I've been a nurse for over 25 years, I was a nurse when we had just over ten years ago the pay freeze and the pay cap and I know how difficult that was.

"When I became an MP I joined the RCN to campaign to lift those I absolutely know it's an issue."

Read more: NHS nurses strike means 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries cancelled, health minister warns

Read more: Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Ms Caulfield continued to tell Nick that the Government has a "difficult" position.

She told Nick: "They can't realistically meet a 19 percent demand, that is the difficulty we are facing."

Nick asked: "Should a nurse withdraw their labour?"

She replied: "It's a personal decision for nurses, in England where this Government is responsible for healthcare so we can't negotiate on behalf of the Labour government in wales or the assembly in Northern Ireland."

She went on to say: "Personally, I don't think strike action is the way to solve this issue."