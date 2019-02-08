Nimco Ali Emotional Over Christopher Chope's Expected Blocking Of FGM Bill

8 February 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 12:45

Campaigner Nimco Ali gets emotional over the expected blocking of a bill to prevent FGM by Christopher Chope.

The controversial Tory MP has already blocked an amendment which would make it easier to prevent female genital mutilation (FGM) in children.

Campaigner Nimco Ali revealed that she had tried to convince Christopher Chope to "act with some decency" and pleaded with him to not to object to the bill.

But she told James O'Brien that he said he intended on doing so.

Mr Chope's position procedurally has been that laws shouldn't be passed without full debate in the House of Commons, and so objects to Private Members' Bills on principle.

However he came under heavy criticism after blocking legislation that would have made 'up-skirting' a crime.

Nimco Ali in the LBC studio
Nimco Ali in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

If passed, the FGM Bill will ensure social services and other people who protect children have the ability to prevent FGM from happening.

"He shouldn't be doing this," Nimco said about Mr Chope.

"He's really just making it hard for people like us to protect some of the most vulnerable children in our society."

When James asked whether she felt bruised, she replied: "It's just sucks, it's just really horrible."

