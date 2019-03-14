“If No Deal Was A Natural Disaster, There’d Be Offers Of International Aid” - Caroline Lucas

14 March 2019, 14:01

If the social and economic impact of a no-deal Brexit was caused by a natural disaster there would be offers of international aid from the rest of the world, Caroline Lucas told James O’Brien.

The Green Party MP said leaving the bloc with no agreement was a “masochistic” way forward being driven by a “small number of the ruling class”.

She spoke to LBC as MPs prepared for a fresh round of Brexit votes in following a monumental week in Parliament so far.

MPs will now decide whether to delay the UK’s departure from the EU - currently scheduled for 29th March - if they once again reject Theresa May's deal next week.

Last night, Parliament voted against a no-deal Brexit, but over 200 MPs voted for it.

Caroline Lucas spoke to James O'Brien from College Green on Thursday
Caroline Lucas spoke to James O'Brien from College Green on Thursday. Picture: LBC

Responding to that result, Ms Lucas said: “If this was being caused by some kind of natural disaster, rather than a willingly chosen choice of action, then we would have such a different response, in terms of government action, there’d probably be offers of international aid from the rest of the world if they saw the damage that is going to be done to our economy, our society.

“Yet, because apparently over 200 people willingly choose it, then we have to pretend it’s a rational thing to do when it’s entirely irrational."

Watch the interview above...

