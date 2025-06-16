'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

16 June 2025, 15:20

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

LBC

By LBC

An LBC caller shares her experience of being groomed from the age of 13.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She says she reported her abuser to police with the support of a social worker, but alleges the case was not properly pursued at the time.

She reflects on how she was treated by the police, her life in care, and the impact of what happened.

This comes as the Prime Minister announces a statutory national inquiry into group-based child sexual abuse, following recommendations from Baroness Louise Casey.

The NCA will work with local police forces to give victims their "long-awaited justice" and prevent further abuse from taking place.

The Home Secretary is set to address Parliament over the review, which prompted the Prime Minister to implement a full probe after months of resistance.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller Sina

James O’Brien is unconvinced by caller Sina’s justification for Israel’s strikes on Iran

Caller Harry

Pilot Harry gives his reaction to Gatwick-bound plane crash

LBC caller tells James O’Brien how she ended up homeless as a result of the 'disastrous' mini-budget in 2022.

Liz Truss' 'disastrous' mini budget left this LBC caller homeless

LBC callers react

How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react

Caller Hanisa

Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

Caller Lisa from California responds to Donald Trump summoning the National Guard to LA over the protests.

Californian caller responds to Trump sending the National Guard to LA

James O'Brien Batman Caller

Caller Luke’s nickname for Robert Jenrick amuses James O’Brien

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

James O'Brien caller on water

Caller explains how ‘corporate finance’ has been ‘catastrophic’ for water companies

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

'Mate, I love you'

James' conversation with Barry, who had a chemical castration, takes an unexpectedly wholesome turn

James vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

James O'Brien vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

'Necessary and important': British-Israeli caller phones James O'Brien

'Necessary and important': British-Israeli caller phones James O'Brien

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

LBC caller warns that graduates risk becoming 'economic slaves'

LBC caller warns that graduates risk becoming 'economic slaves'

Fishing Industry Consultant debunks 'complete lies' about water pollution

Fishing industry consultant tells James O'Brien we were 'lied to' about water pollution

James O'Brien callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien's callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien is joined by Sadiq Khan to take your calls

Speak to Sadiq: Mayor of London joins James O'Brien to take your calls

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

'Vance saw Francis... we might be onto something'

LBC caller jokes that JD Vance's visit to the late pope might've paved the way for an American pope

"Things have to get a little bit dirty"

Caller Alexander thinks that "things have to get dirty" to stop Reform

'They've alienated every single subsection of society'

Caller Phil ruthlessly describes a Labour Party that 'doesn't appeal to anyone'

Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

LBC caller impresses James O'Brien and listeners with her analysis of the 'new world order'

LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her analysis of the 'new world order'

Should the UK take a Canadian approach to dealing with Trump?

LBC callers: Should the UK take a Canadian approach to dealing with Trump?

20,000 Brits die each year because of ultra-processed food

LBC callers give their reaction to findings that 20,000 Brits die each year because of ultra-processed food

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

9 days ago

'It makes me angry, it's a bit rich from him'

Jay accuses Robert Jenrick of using youngsters' poverty to chase clicks from the far-right

17 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

.

Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents
Richard Oladi, who works in NHS primary care alongside his mother, is currently stuck in Tehran.

'Desperately frightened' NHS worker describes being trapped in Tehran while on a family visit with his mother
A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response
Chris Brown is back on stage after being bailed

Where Chris Brown will play on Breezy Bowl XX world tour after bail

The pair attended Lido festival together

Lily Allen shares 'first date' with Happy Valley star James Norton at East London festival

Owen Farrell has announced his return to Saracens after an injury-hit year in France

Former England captain Owen Farrell seals Saracens return

Thomas Frank is putting together his Tottenham side ahead of the 2025/26 season

How Tottenham could line up in 2025/26

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney celebrate after winning the world cup

Northern Ireland stars burst into tears after historic victory at World Cup of Darts

Iranian callers give James O'Brien their views on 'regime change'

Iranian callers give James O'Brien their views on 'regime change'

The Duchess of Edinburgh, left, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle

Kate shares a laugh with Sophie during Order of the Garter celebration