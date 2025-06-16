'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

By LBC

An LBC caller shares her experience of being groomed from the age of 13.

She says she reported her abuser to police with the support of a social worker, but alleges the case was not properly pursued at the time.

She reflects on how she was treated by the police, her life in care, and the impact of what happened.

This comes as the Prime Minister announces a statutory national inquiry into group-based child sexual abuse, following recommendations from Baroness Louise Casey.

The NCA will work with local police forces to give victims their "long-awaited justice" and prevent further abuse from taking place.

The Home Secretary is set to address Parliament over the review, which prompted the Prime Minister to implement a full probe after months of resistance.