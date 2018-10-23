Brexit Poses The Biggest Threat To Science This Nobel Prize Winner Has Ever Seen

A Nobel Prize Winner said that Brexit is the "biggest threat" to the UK's science industry in his nearly 50 years of research.

Sir Paul Nurse, who was awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, told James O'Brien that "science is in trouble" as a result of Brexit.

"The UK has an enormous influence and impact on world science," he said. "We will put our reputation as world leaders in some jeopardy. We are in trouble, we have to try and protect science."

But when James asked the scientist 'how much trouble are win in' on a scale of 1 to 10, he gave a damning response.

"I would say this is the biggest threat I have seen to science in the UK in all my life which is now nearly 50 years of research," he said.

James responded: "At this point of course I should remind you that there's no way he knows as much about science as Nadine Dorries or Jacob Rees Mogg do."