James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

10 May 2022, 13:43 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 14:57

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

James O'Brien clashed with a caller who said he voted for Brexit in part because 'I don't like the anthem'.

The LBC host was discussing the impact of the Northern Ireland protocol, following reports it could be gutted.

He spoke with a Northern Irish unionist who said he had voted for Brexit in 2016 because "I don't like the European Union".

Asked by James to go into more detail he added: "Because I don't like the anthem."

James, looking visibly shocked, replied: "You voted Brexit because you don't like Beethoven?"

The caller went on to argue the Northern Ireland protocol "has to go" as "the European Union is making laws over our land and we have no say over them".

READ MORE: EU 2.0? Macron cooks up new 'European community' and will invite Britain to join

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is understood to be preparing a bill which would scrap key parts of the protocol.

According to The Times, legislation is being prepared that would end checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and strip power from the European Court of Justice.

Boris Johnson agreed to the Northern Ireland protocol, which introduced a partial regulatory border with Great Britain, to secure his Brexit deal.

However, it has infuriated Northern Irish unionists, who argue it undermines their place within the British union.

Any move to undermine the protocol is likely to provoke a furious response from Brussels and Sinn Fein, which won the most seats at last week's Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor' says James O'Brien

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab over Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab's words on Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final

Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final
'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy
James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

4 months ago

Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

3 days ago

Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home
Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month.

Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening
Prince Charles read the Queen's Speech

Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out
Prince Charles stood in for the Queen

Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Prince Charles and the Queen at State Opening of Parliament

What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?
Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Watch again: Charles sets out Government's agenda in Queen's Speech
Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) arrive in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Coleen Rooney 'revelled' in Wagatha Christie name, Rebekah Vardy's lawyers tell court
'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert
Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'