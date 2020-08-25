Caller being made redundant because working from home has been such a success

25 August 2020, 11:56

By Adrian Sherling

This caller revealed that working from home has been such a success, his company has decided to close their offices - and as the Office Manager, he's being made redundant.

James O'Brien was asking listeners for their take on how they have taken to working from home - is it something they unexpectedly love or are they desperate to get back into the office?

Stuart called in to say the working from home has been such a success for his company, he's lost his job over it.

He told LBC: "I work for a firm in London and we've all been working from home during Covid.

"They're now binning the office altogether, which as I have the job of Office Manager, means I'm becoming unemployed.

"The product they produce is still being produced and they are going to do without the £18,000-a-month cost of having an office in London.

"It's a sickener."

James O'Brien heard how Stuart is losing his job
James O'Brien heard how Stuart is losing his job. Picture: LBC / PA

Stuart did admit he was surprised how well working from home had gone and that workers liked not paying for commuting, but obviously that put him in a really tough position.

Hear his fascinating call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

A caller who works in the fashion supply chain said some factory conditions were "like the depths of hell"

Fashion worker describes 'depths of hell' conditions at factories

1 day ago

Tom Tugendhat has criticised the British Government for failing to properly condemn the "mafia regime" in Russia.

Senior Tory MP says government 'hasn't done enough' to condemn Russia

3 days ago

Experts' heated debate over whether Rule Britannia should be scrapped

Experts' heated debate over whether Rule Britannia should be scrapped

18 hours ago

LBC Latest

Man catches Covid twice: Professor explains why we should not be alarmed

Man catches Covid twice: Professor explains why we should not be alarmed

LeBron James 'can't enjoy' Lakers' Game 4 win over Trail Blazers
Nick Ferrari heard Kate's story about her flat being worthless

Young mum stuck in her "worthless" flat due to unsafe cladding

Coronavirus: Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 - days after his 34th birthday party