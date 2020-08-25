Caller being made redundant because working from home has been such a success

By Adrian Sherling

This caller revealed that working from home has been such a success, his company has decided to close their offices - and as the Office Manager, he's being made redundant.

James O'Brien was asking listeners for their take on how they have taken to working from home - is it something they unexpectedly love or are they desperate to get back into the office?

Stuart called in to say the working from home has been such a success for his company, he's lost his job over it.

He told LBC: "I work for a firm in London and we've all been working from home during Covid.

"They're now binning the office altogether, which as I have the job of Office Manager, means I'm becoming unemployed.

"The product they produce is still being produced and they are going to do without the £18,000-a-month cost of having an office in London.

"It's a sickener."

James O'Brien heard how Stuart is losing his job. Picture: LBC / PA

Stuart did admit he was surprised how well working from home had gone and that workers liked not paying for commuting, but obviously that put him in a really tough position.

