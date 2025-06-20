‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

20 June 2025, 15:04

‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

By lbc

"Donald Trump is a wise man."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien's callers take to the phone lines as Donald Trump takes a two-week pause to mull over whether to involve himself in the Israel-Iran conflict.

0:00 - Caller Kay hasn’t quite made up her mind.

02:29 - Caller John explains his theory that Trump ‘won’t go into the war’.

07:21 - James can’t help but laugh at caller Wasim’s suggestion that Donald Trump is ‘wise’.

08:56 - Caller Tony says Trump’s next move depends on the number of casualties in Israel.

12:09 - A comment made by caller Raj is something 'we can all agree on', according to James.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller

Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

'It breaks my heart that people support this attack'

Gezelle calls American and Israeli ‘help’ in Iran ‘an illusion’

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

'No one protected me:' Grooming gangs survivor responds to inquiry announcement

Caller Sina

James O’Brien is unconvinced by caller Sina’s justification for Israel’s strikes on Iran

Caller Harry

Pilot Harry gives his reaction to Gatwick-bound plane crash

LBC caller tells James O’Brien how she ended up homeless as a result of the 'disastrous' mini-budget in 2022.

Liz Truss' 'disastrous' mini budget left this LBC caller homeless

LBC callers react

How successful was Greta Thunberg’s aid mission?: LBC callers react

Caller Hanisa

Hanisa explains to James O’Brien that it’s her choice alone to wear the Burqa

Caller Lisa from California responds to Donald Trump summoning the National Guard to LA over the protests.

Californian caller responds to Trump sending the National Guard to LA

James O'Brien Batman Caller

Caller Luke’s nickname for Robert Jenrick amuses James O’Brien

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Furious 80-year-old caller takes over the James O'Brien show

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Mental health nurse calls James O’Brien to discuss drug decriminalisation

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

Caller James admits to dangerous e-scooter driving whilst backing better safety regulations

James O'Brien caller on water

Caller explains how ‘corporate finance’ has been ‘catastrophic’ for water companies

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

LBC caller John believes police were 'right' to release Liverpool suspect's ethnicity

'Mate, I love you'

James' conversation with Barry, who had a chemical castration, takes an unexpectedly wholesome turn

James vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

James O'Brien vs LBC caller: Immigration debate ends more amicably than it starts

'Necessary and important': British-Israeli caller phones James O'Brien

'Necessary and important': British-Israeli caller phones James O'Brien

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

James O'Brien's callers praise EU deal

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

Brexiteer calls James O’Brien ‘to see how many times he’d be interrupted’

LBC caller warns that graduates risk becoming 'economic slaves'

LBC caller warns that graduates risk becoming 'economic slaves'

Fishing Industry Consultant debunks 'complete lies' about water pollution

Fishing industry consultant tells James O'Brien we were 'lied to' about water pollution

James O'Brien callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien's callers feel 'targeted' by Labour's immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien is joined by Sadiq Khan to take your calls

Speak to Sadiq: Mayor of London joins James O'Brien to take your calls

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

Trade deals, conclave and Reform UK: LBC’s best callers of the week

'Vance saw Francis... we might be onto something'

LBC caller jokes that JD Vance's visit to the late pope might've paved the way for an American pope

"Things have to get a little bit dirty"

Caller Alexander thinks that "things have to get dirty" to stop Reform

'They've alienated every single subsection of society'

Caller Phil ruthlessly describes a Labour Party that 'doesn't appeal to anyone'

Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

Hotelier is 'leaving the UK because of Labour'

13 days ago

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea"

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner to release duet with Andrea Bocelli

'Ready to serve': Meet one of the UK's youngest mayors driving change in her community

Young people just aren’t seeing the right leaders, says one of the UK’s youngest mayors aged just 29
The 'Swan Whisperer' was handed a two-year ban from Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens

Fowl Play: ‘Swan whisperer’ banned from Hyde Park after hugging and kissing protected birds
NHS waiting lists for ADHD diagnosis and support have led to a "significant growth in the use of private providers that are not regulated", a taskforce has said.

‘Unacceptably long’ waiting lists for ADHD treatment leading many to turn to ‘unregulated’ private providers
Council Tax bill in the UK

Council tax bills in England could be split into 12 instalments by default

Consumer watchdog Which? has tested four sunscreens and two failed tests

Sunscreens ranked: Consumer watchdog reveals the best value and the 'ineffective' cream which fails safety test
Thames Water van

Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

Scottish Daily Politics 2019

Abuse sent to MSPs triples in a year

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, during a visit to the hospice in January 2025

Kate praises work of children’s hospices days after missing Royal Ascot

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

Charles and Camilla hoping runner will win at Royal Ascot