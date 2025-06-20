‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

‘Oh shut up’: James O’Brien responds to LBC callers’ Donald Trump theories

By lbc

"Donald Trump is a wise man."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James O'Brien's callers take to the phone lines as Donald Trump takes a two-week pause to mull over whether to involve himself in the Israel-Iran conflict.

0:00 - Caller Kay hasn’t quite made up her mind.

02:29 - Caller John explains his theory that Trump ‘won’t go into the war’.

07:21 - James can’t help but laugh at caller Wasim’s suggestion that Donald Trump is ‘wise’.

08:56 - Caller Tony says Trump’s next move depends on the number of casualties in Israel.

12:09 - A comment made by caller Raj is something 'we can all agree on', according to James.