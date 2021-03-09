Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

By Fiona Jones

This caller told James O'Brien that the public's hearts should be bleeding for Prince Harry and Meghan, saying that the UK is becoming "less compassionate."

His comments came after the Sussexes' tell-all interview was aired in the UK, which saw them open up on a raft of subjects about their time working together as Royals.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey she experienced suicidal thoughts while working for the Palace yet received no help from the Monarchy when she reached out.

The pair also said a senior royal had expressed concern about how dark the one-year-old's skin tone might be before he was born.

Read more: Buckingham Palace silent after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview airs in UK

Caller Adrian told James that what the Sussexes have done is "one of the most courageous things I've seen."

He continued: "To walk away from all that...family pain, we should think of the Queen as a great-grandmother and we should think of Prince Charles as a dad, they will all be suffering from this hugely.

"Harry has chosen to walk away from all of that to protect his wife and his children."

James' analysis of the "angrious media" is right, Adrian told him, "but I think all of us need to look at ourselves."

"If we think of them as human beings, as sons, as sisters, as daughter-in-laws, and mother-in-laws...our hearts should be bleeding for these too," Adrian said.

Adrian agreed with James' point that "our hearts shouldn't go out more or less for them than those in dinghies in the English Channel...or people using food banks."

"It's not either or," said Adrian, "we are showing ourselves to be more and more of a nation with less compassion and less tolerance to different people, different choices.

"Without knowing any of the detail or any of the personalities involved, it was differences of opinion, differences of definition of duty, differences of definition of loyalty.

"For Meghan, what she was being asked to become was completely impossible for her to be who she really was."

James commented that if you do not understand this perspective of a nuanced family with different personalities, you are more susceptible to forming your opinion through the media, to which Adrian agreed.

Adrian said he believed every word of the interview and simply wanted to get their version of the events publicised.

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.