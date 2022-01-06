Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

By Tim Dodd

This paramedic broke down in tears as she told James O'Brien she was "on the brink of nervous collapse" after working mammoth shifts.

It comes amid reports that the average NHS worker took 14 days sick per year compared to four in the private sector before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leena from Newcastle said: "On Tuesday, I worked an 18-hour shift for example, where our shifts are only meant to be 12 hours max.

"There's so much staff shortages and handovers at the hospital, we can't leave a patient in the lurch in the middle of the shift."

When asked how many hours she worked last week, Leena replied: "About 70 hours I think."

"We really are on our knees, and people need to realise how hurtful it is when they almost suggest that we're lazy by taking off sick days," she said.

"I feel immense pressure to not take off sick days and cover for colleagues who are sick and keep our patients safe.

"So when journalists are pontificating about our working conditions, I would encourage them to come and spend a shift with me on the ambulance."

Leena also revealed she is "one of those pesky EU migrants that wants the best for patients".

