James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS

By Hannah Holland

This front-line paramedic shares his experience of signing off work with PTSD, calling out the NHS culture "where you have to just put the mask on and pretend everything is ok".

Anthony in Bristol told James O'Brien that he was forced to switch from working as a front-line paramedic to a general practise paramedic due to the extreme stress he was working under.

Anthony explained that "it was just job after job after job", before describing the constant "late finishes" and need for more staff.

After clarifying that he was not blaming the hospital, he called out the "ludicrous" fact that "the NHS budget and the social care budget are two separate entities".

Anthony explained that he was forced to "continue, continue, continue" despite the arduous conditions and was terrified of taking time off which may prevent someone from getting the help they need.

He described his mind "turning off", forcing him to eventually sign off from work with PTSD.

"The strike action - it's not about money and wages. It's the conditions and the late finishes", he said.

He continued: "You’re doing this day in day out and there’s a culture where you have to just put the mask on and pretend everything is ok."

After listening to Anthony's story, James commented: "Even at the end of that call right there, he’s thinking of others. I’m not sure Steve Barclay speaks that language."

The call comes as 25,000 paramedics and ambulance crews taking part in the first national strike for more than 30 years over pay disputes.

Ministers warned members of the public not to get involved in any "risky activity" such as needless car journeys and contact sports, especially as health leaders "cannot guarantee patient safety" during the walkouts.

Ambulance services have committed to helping with "immediately life-threatening emergencies" which does not include those suffering heart attacks and strokes.

