James O'Brien's heartfelt monologue over patriotism and Covid

6 January 2021, 15:06

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

In a heartfelt monologue, James O'Brien looked at why people were branding others "unpatriotic" over the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on his LBC radio show the presenter looked at the issue and why people were questioning the patriotism of those who question the Government's response to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"You take people who look at the fact that we are once again, number two, on the most new cases, number five, on the country's reporting the most deaths, number three on the countries with the highest number of deaths per million population, that's countries and populations greater than 20 million," James said

"And I sit here someone saying, please, protect us. Please look after us better. Please, abandon this incompetence."

"This myopia, this appalling exceptionalism, this ludicrous addiction to triumphalism and cheery announcements and just do some heavy lifting, will you please, please keep us alive, please help us survive."

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show. Picture: LBC

James then looked at why that might be the case, he said when you look through the lens of what has happened to the UK wondering if blame can be ascribed to that.

"And that through the lens of whatever it is, that's happened in the last few years, that apparently is hating your country."

"Wanting to do everything within our power to keep our country men and women alive, is through the lens of this vote, leave government."

"And, of course, the utter transformation of democracy that Brexit has undertaken, it's somehow hating your country."

"It's unpatriotic now, to believe that the government should be straining every sinew to keep the British people alive. "

"When you criticise the British government for the number of British people who have died unnecessarily as a direct result of their policies, they now have nothing left but to encourage the full lock targets and the kept offers to accuse those of us who want people to be alive of being unpatriotic."

Watch James's full monologue in the video at the top of the page.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid

James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid
James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
James O'Brien's best moments of 2020

James O'Brien's best moments of 2020

Yorkshireman in Nantong reveals 'different mindset' in Chinese people's approach to Covid

Yorkshireman in Nantong reveals 'different mindset' in Chinese people's approach to Covid

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

Maajid Nawaz: Covid tunnel vision risks creating problems we're unprepared for

8 days ago

Situation in hospitals worse now than at beginning of pandemic, expert warns

Situation in hospitals worse now than at beginning of pandemic, expert warns

4 days ago

The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

All 11 men were fined £200 for breaching Covid rules

Group from London fined for Covid rule breach after crashing car in Peak District
Teacher assessed grades will be awarded in place of exams in 2021

What are teacher assessed grades? What’s happening with GSCE and A-Level exams in 2021
Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux has died at the age of 85

Albert Roux: Chef and restaurateur dies aged 85

Gavin Williamson is expected to outline support packages for young people and students

What did Gavin Williamson say today? Teacher assessed grades and Ofsted reports
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Teacher assessments to replace GCSE and A-Level exams, Education Secretary confirms
Boris Johnson said the UK is in a sprint to vaccinate people before they contract Covid

Boris Johnson: UK in final 'sprint' to defeat coronavirus

LBC brings you the latest Covid data

Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know
Covid support bubbles: How they work during the third lockdown

Support bubbles in national lockdown: What you need to know

Justine Greening told LBC that Gavin Williamson's grade would be 'Must Try Harder'

Ex-education secretary gives Williamson damning grade for pandemic performance
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will deliver a statement to MPs on today

Colleges begin cancelling BTECS as exam board says they can be taken at a later date