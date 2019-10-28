People's Vote Chairman Says He Wants New Leader To Be "Non-Shouty"

28 October 2019, 12:42

The chairman of the People's Vote campaign said he wanted a new Director of Communications who was "non-shouty".

Roland Rudd emailed Tom Baldwin last night to say his services were no longer required in the organisation.

There was confusion this morning as 40 members of staff tried to find out who was in charge of the second referendum campaign.

Speaking to James O'Brien, Mr Rudd tried to explain what happened.

He said: "We've done well, getting very close to our elusive prize of getting a confirmatory vote on any deal and that's where we've really got to be focussed.

"But the board of Open Britain had to listen to a lot of different people who felt that the next phase of this campaign needed a different type of leadership."

And in a thinly-veiled swipe at Mr Baldwin, he added: "We decided on Patrick Hennigan, who is a very able person. He is non-shouty. He doesn't get stressed. He doesn't lose his temper."

Roland Rudd made a thinly-veiled attack on the out-going Tom Baldwin
Roland Rudd made a thinly-veiled attack on the out-going Tom Baldwin. Picture: LBC

James O'Brien accused him of being passive-aggressive, saying: "If you want to call Tom Baldwin shouty and aggressive, then you probably should do so!"

Mr Rudd responded: "I think at all times we should be tolerant and understanding of other views. There are nine different groups in this organisation and to have an argument about how Remain we may or may not be is absurd."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

22 hours ago

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

1 day ago

Denis MacShane Calls It A "Con Trick" To Hold A General Election In December

Denis MacShane Calls It A "Con Trick" To Hold A General Election In December

2 days ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show 28 October 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Boris Johnson 'ghastliest figure of the century', say children and parents in survey
James O'Brien Laments State Of British Politics

James O'Brien Laments State Of British Politics

Education Secretary: Schools With 'Overpaid' Headteachers Will Be Penalised

Education Secretary: Schools With 'Overpaid' Headteachers Will Be Penalised