People's Vote Chairman Says He Wants New Leader To Be "Non-Shouty"

The chairman of the People's Vote campaign said he wanted a new Director of Communications who was "non-shouty".

Roland Rudd emailed Tom Baldwin last night to say his services were no longer required in the organisation.

There was confusion this morning as 40 members of staff tried to find out who was in charge of the second referendum campaign.

Speaking to James O'Brien, Mr Rudd tried to explain what happened.

He said: "We've done well, getting very close to our elusive prize of getting a confirmatory vote on any deal and that's where we've really got to be focussed.

"But the board of Open Britain had to listen to a lot of different people who felt that the next phase of this campaign needed a different type of leadership."

And in a thinly-veiled swipe at Mr Baldwin, he added: "We decided on Patrick Hennigan, who is a very able person. He is non-shouty. He doesn't get stressed. He doesn't lose his temper."

Roland Rudd made a thinly-veiled attack on the out-going Tom Baldwin. Picture: LBC

James O'Brien accused him of being passive-aggressive, saying: "If you want to call Tom Baldwin shouty and aggressive, then you probably should do so!"

Mr Rudd responded: "I think at all times we should be tolerant and understanding of other views. There are nine different groups in this organisation and to have an argument about how Remain we may or may not be is absurd."