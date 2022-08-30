James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

By Rashi Agarwal

James O'Brien says that Boris Johnson's legacy "is in the graveyards of Britain" as the Prime Minster starts his farewell tour today.

It comes after PM Boris Johnson travels to Dorset to proclaim his government’s £5 billion superfast internet project to rural communities.

James called out: "The man who is PM for at least another week or say up to, he's gone on a farewell tour to defend his legacy.

"He doesn't have a legacy, his legacy, his legacy is in graveyard up and down this country.

"His legacy is in the fact that Liz Truss doesn't have to do interviews anymore on her march towards Downing Street.

"His legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust between politics and people, his legacy is the unlawful prorogation of the parliament, his legacy is the misleading of the Queen, the promotion of the Jacob Rees-Mogg who insults the dead of Grenfell.

"The promotion of Nadine Dorris who insults the intelligence of amoeba, his legacy, his legacy.

"That's what he is up to anyway, in case you are wondering.

"He's taken a break from his holidays to go on a farewell tour, who does he think he is, Elton John? It's incredible."